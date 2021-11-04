STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt school student tops NEET exam in Pudukkottai

“I had applied for BSc in Agriculture last year. But my teachers said I have the potential for MBBS. I was too afraid to appear for NEET without any preparation.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: “I had applied for BSc in Agriculture last year. But my teachers said I have the potential for MBBS. I was too afraid to appear for NEET without any preparation. So I spent the entire year studying and am happy it bore good results,” said Siva, a government school student from Koothadivayal in Aranthangi.

The 18-year-old secured 514 in his first attempt at NEET. In Pudukkottai, out of 578 government school students, who appeared for the exam, 125 cleared it. Out of 13 government-aided school students, only three could clear the exam. And Siva is the only student from Pudukkottai who scored more than 500 in NEET.

Born to a goatskin seller and a homemaker, Siva dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. After clearing Class 12, he was planning to complete his Bachelors in Agriculture, and then appear for UPSC exams. But his bright performance in school, his teachers urged him to pursue MBBS.

Siva’s mother, Punitha, told TNIE, “There is a private school near our house but we couldn’t afford to send him there. The nearest government higher secondary school is in Silattur, which is 10 km away. He studied there from Class 9 to 12.” 

He will be the first doctor from the village, and also the first graduate from the family, Punitha added.
Siva said his only goal in the past year has been to crack NEET. He was the district topper in Class 12 board exams. He also plans to pursue UPSC after becoming a doctor.

Next goal — clearing UPSC
Siva, who was the district topper in the Class 12 board exams, plans to pursue UPSC after finishing his education to become a doctor

