STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds life sentence awarded to man for killing his son

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld the life sentence awarded to a man for murdering his four-year-old son in Tirunelveli in 2012.

Published: 04th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld the life sentence awarded to a man for murdering his four-year-old son in Tirunelveli in 2012. A Bench comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and R Pongiappan passed the order after rejecting the man’s claim that he was of unsound mind at the time of the incident.

According to the prosecution, on December 1, 2012, the man, David, had an altercation with his wife, saying she was neglecting him and showering all her affection on their son. He then took the boy to a nearby temple and hacked him to death with a bill hook. Based on his wife’s testimony, I Additional District and Sessions Court at Tirunelveli convicted him and awarded life sentence in 2015.

David’s counsel filed an appeal in 2018, contending that David was of unsound mind at the time of the incident. Though a psychological evaluation was conducted after his remand, the report was not produced before the trial court, he claimed. He requested the court to set aside the conviction by invoking Section 84 of the IPC, which states, “Nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act....”

The Bench rejected the contention, saying the psychological evaluation was done two years after the crime. Moreover, the report shows he only suffers from a seizure disorder and does not have any primary psychiatric illness, the judges added. Since there is no material to prove that David was of unsound mind while committing the murder, the judges upheld the conviction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court murder
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp