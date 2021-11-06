Aavin laddu goes bad before expiry date

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A few consumers and agents of Aavin faced a bitter experience during Deepavali over sweets made by the public sector dairy firm since some boxes of laddu allegedly got spoilt before the expiry date.

Following complaints, the Coimbatore region of Aavin has decided to replace the orders. An agent from Ganapathi, who did not want to be named, said, “A few customers who had bought laddu from me complained that they went bad. As per the detail provided on the sweet box, the expiry date is November 6. Laddu is the only sweet among the eight varieties that got spoiled two days before the expiry.”

He said that they had raised a complaint with Coimbatore Aavin management. When contacted, Aavin General Manager I Jayakumar admitted that laddu distributed to agents went bad before expiry. “An inquiry has been ordered. A segment of the product sent got spoiled. We are investigating what went wrong during preparation. Also, we have provisioned to get back the orders. However, there was no issue at other places,” he said. Jayakumar said Coimbatore Aavin sold 19 tonne sweets worth `1 crore which is higher than the previous year’s 11 tonne.

Inquiry ordered

