STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin laddu goes bad before expiry date

He said that they had raised a complaint with Coimbatore Aavin management.

Published: 06th November 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

laddoo, Indian sweets

Image for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A few consumers and agents of Aavin faced a bitter experience during Deepavali over sweets made by the public sector dairy firm since some boxes of laddu allegedly got spoilt before the expiry date.

Following complaints, the Coimbatore region of Aavin has decided to replace the orders.  An agent from Ganapathi, who did not want to be named, said, “A few customers who had bought laddu from me complained that they went bad. As per the detail provided on the sweet box, the expiry date is November 6. Laddu is the only sweet among the eight varieties that got spoiled two days before the expiry.”

He said that they had raised a complaint with Coimbatore Aavin management. When contacted, Aavin General Manager I Jayakumar admitted that laddu distributed to agents went bad before expiry. “An inquiry has been ordered. A segment of the product sent got spoiled. We are investigating what went wrong during preparation. Also, we have provisioned to get back the orders. However, there was no issue at other places,” he said. Jayakumar said Coimbatore Aavin sold 19 tonne sweets worth `1 crore which is higher than the previous year’s 11 tonne.

Inquiry ordered
“An inquiry has been ordered. A segment of the product sent got spoiled. We are investigating what went wrong during preparation,” Aavin GM I Jayakumar said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp