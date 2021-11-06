AIADMK, BJP call for VAT cut on fuel in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK and BJP have urged the ruling DMK to effect a substantial cut in VAT on petrol and diesel following the Union government’s cut in excise duty on fuel.

“People expect that the State should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel as many other States have already done following the excise duty cut by the Centre. At least, to fulfil the poll promise, the DMK should cut VAT on petrol by `2 per litre and on diesel by `4 per litre,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a statement. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party’s joint coordinator, in a separate statement, made similar demand without mentioning the quantum of cut.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit chief, K Annamalai, in a statement, said though many States had announced a cut in VAT on fuel, Tamil Nadu is being silent on the issue. He also pointed out the DMK, when in Opposition till recently, had urged the then AIADMK government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and promised that they would do so if voted to power. The party has to fulfil its promise, added Annamalai.