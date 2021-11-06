STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK, BJP call for VAT cut on fuel in TN

The AIADMK and BJP have urged the ruling DMK to effect a substantial cut in VAT on petrol and diesel following the Union government’s cut in excise duty on fuel. 

Published: 06th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK and BJP have urged the ruling DMK to effect a substantial cut in VAT on petrol and diesel following the Union government’s cut in excise duty on fuel. 

“People expect that the State should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel as many other States have already done following the excise duty cut by the Centre. At least, to fulfil the poll promise, the DMK should cut VAT on petrol by `2 per litre and on diesel by `4 per litre,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a statement. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party’s joint coordinator, in a separate statement, made similar demand without mentioning the quantum of cut.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit chief, K Annamalai, in a statement, said though many States had announced a cut in VAT on fuel, Tamil Nadu is being silent on the issue. He also pointed out the DMK, when in Opposition till recently, had urged the then AIADMK government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and promised that they would do so if voted to power.  The party has to fulfil its promise, added Annamalai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP fuel prices VAT
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp