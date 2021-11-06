New dam at Mullaiperiyar not needed, TN will sort out disputes with Kerala: S Duraimurugan

By Express News Service

THENI: There is no need to construct a new dam at Mullaiperiyar, Minister for Water Resources S Duraimurugan said while addressing the media at Thekkady, after inspecting the Mullaiperiyar dam along with a team of officials on Friday.

“As per the Supreme Court instructions, several technical committees had inspected the dam and vouched for its good condition. So, there is no need to build another dam here. The DMK government is taking all steps to resolve water disputes with Kerala. Cordial relationship between States is vital for resolving such disputes,” he said.

Recalling the Supreme Court’s observation in 2014 that the Mullaiperiyar water level could be raised to 152 ft after strengthening the baby dam, Duraimurugan said, “For strengthening the baby dam, three trees nearby have to be cut. When the DMK government recently asked the Kerala government permission to cut the trees, the neighbouring State asked us to get approval from the Ministry of Environment as the trees were on forest land. For seven years, the AIADMK-led government had done nothing to obtain this approval. However, the present government will take speedy steps to strengthen the baby dam.”

The DMK veteran also said he had made plans to inspect all dams when he was given the Water Resources portfolio. “However, I could not do it immediately due to the Covid-19 second wave. Soon, I will visit all dams in Tamil Nadu, including the Aliyar dam,” he added.

When asked about AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam’s and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s call for a hunger strike demanding protection of TN’s rights on Mullaiperiyar dam, the Minister said, “They did not even care to visit the dam site once during their 10-year tenure.”

EPS, OPS just making statements with popolitical motiveses, says duraimurugan

Claiming that they are not the fit persons to talk about this issue he said, “I am 80 years old, and I still came here to assess reality. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami are just making statements with political motives.

People are laughing at them.” Co-operation minister I Periyasamy, Commercial taxes minister P Moorthi, Food minister R Sakkarapani, additional chief secretary Sandeep Saxena, Cauvery Technical Committee president Subramanian, and district officials accompanied Duraimurugan.

‘Green min nod required’

Duraimurugan said for strengthening the baby dam, three trees have to be cut. When the TN government sought Kerala’s permission to cut them, Kerala asked the latter to get approval from the Environment Ministry as the trees are on forest land, he said