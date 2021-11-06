No manpower to clear heaps of trash in Namakkal

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The sluggishness in garbage collection work in several wards of Namakkal has reignited the call for filling the vacant posts of cleanliness workers in the municipality. The lack of manpower, coupled with an inadequate number of garbage collection vehicles and other equipment, delays the removal of trash in many parts of the municipality, particularly the outskirts and rural pockets.

The number of wards increased to 39 from 30 when the municipality limits were expanded in 2011. According to R Pranavakumar, a social activist, the access to drinking water and cleanliness was still poor in the extended parts of the municipality. "During this festival season, the garbage collection is delayed as over 200 vacant posts of cleanliness workers have been lying vacant for many years. With the existing workforce, the municipality collects solid waste from households in the town limits once every couple of days. However, residents living in the extended areas and many other wards wait for the workers for 3-4 days," he said.

K Vishwa, a resident, told TNIE that the pile of garbage, however huge, was cleared in 1-2 days in the town limits. However, the heap was so massive on the outskirts due to the Deepavali festival season and it caused serious health hazards, he said and requested steps be taken to maintain hygiene.

The other municipalities in the district, Rasipuram and Tiruchengode, are also battling a similar problem due to the lack of cleanliness workers.

An official source in the Namakkal municipality told TNIE that 80 pushcarts in total were used in the Namakkal municipality, despite the norms instruct against the use of such vehicles for collecting or transporting garbage. Local bodies across the district had been using these types of vehicles, the source said. He said the municipality sanctioned a few motor vehicles for collecting garbage and setting up a micro composting centre (MCC), while the municipality already had four MCCs.

On manpower shortage, the official said, "We have recommended the State government appoint more cleanliness workers but in vain. Based on the increased population in the municipality, a total of 750 cleanliness workers should be assigned to collect garbage, whereas we have only 400 workers, including 299 contract labourers."

Namakkal Municipal Commissioner P Ponnambalam told TNIE, "As per government policy, new recruitment is not possible now. We have no plan to fill the vacancies." He also advised people to segregate waste while handing it over to the municipal workers.