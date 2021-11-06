Thevar Jayanti: Five held for causing ruckus

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Five men, including three college students, have been arrested by Kamuthi police for allegedly dancing atop a police vehicle and causing a ruckus during Thevar Jayanti. Kamuthi police registered a case against 13 men. According to a statement, as many as 1,544 persons were booked in 190 cases, and 33 of them were arrested for crimes during celebrations.