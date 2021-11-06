STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thevar Jayanti: Five held for causing ruckus

According to a statement, as many as 1,544 persons were booked in 190 cases, and 33 of them were arrested for crimes during celebrations.

Published: 06th November 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Five men, including three college students, have been arrested by Kamuthi police for allegedly dancing atop a police vehicle and causing a ruckus during Thevar Jayanti. Kamuthi police registered a case against 13 men. According to a statement, as many as 1,544 persons were booked in 190 cases, and 33 of them were arrested for crimes during celebrations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thevar Jayanti
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp