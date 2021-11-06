Three die after consuming ‘excessive’ liquor; sale of  brand suspended

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three people from Pazhaiyur in Papanaickenpalayam died on Thursday amid Deepavali celebrations after allegedly consuming excessive liquor. Police suspect the trio — all painters — mixed paint thinner in the alcohol to get high.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) management has temporarily stopped the sale of particular brand liquor, that they had allegedly consumed, in Coimbatore region, said the officials.

The deceased identified as M Parthiban (35), S Sakthivel (61) from Arunthathiyar Street and A Muruganandam (57) from Mariyamman Kovil Street. On Wednesday night, the trio consumed liquor at an abandoned house near Pattatharasiamman temple and continued to drink on Thursday morning too. After consuming excessive liquor, they were trying to walk back home, said sources.

Sakthivel and Muruganandam reportedly fell on the road unconsciously, while Parthiban managed to reach home. Family members of Sakthivel and Muruganandam rushed them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where they were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Parthiban died at his house. A probe is on.

Based on police report, TASMAC management gave an oral instruction to the outlets on Friday to temporarily stop the sale of particular brand liquor that was consumed until autopsy report is out, said sources.

