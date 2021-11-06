TN govt ceding rights on Mullaiperiyar dam to Kerala: Annamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin is ceding the State’s rights of Mullaiperiyar to Kerala with an eye for deputy prime minister’s position, said BJP state president K Annamalai. He was participating in a pooja at the Sri Ranganatharswamy Temple in Srirangam on Friday, in line with the installation of Adi Shankaracharya statue at Kedarnath by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Criticising the CM, he said, “Stalin is giving up the State’s right to Kerala with an aim to appease Pinarayi Vijayan’s party (CPM) to gain support during the 2024 general election.” Annamalai also alleged the government failed to look into the corruption in MGNREGS activities. “Audits have identified issues in 92 places and corruption of over Rs 246.13 crore. But the government has recovered only Rs 1.85 crore,” he said, pointing there is a grievance redress officer appointed by the MGNREGS in Tamil Nadu to check anomalies.

He also criticised the State for not distributing Rs 5,000 to those who tonsure in HR&CE temples, as promised. Further, on Congress MP P Chidambaram’s tweet that the cut of fuel prices by the Centre was because of losing seats in by-elections, he said, “Even those who have studied a lot do not have common sense. BJP’s NDA has won six seats and Congress has lost six. It’s a win for the BJP.”

‘CM should apologise’

Rameswaram: Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin apologise publicly for not extending Deepavali greetings to the people.

“While he wishes people of other religions during their festivals, his refraining from extending greetings for a festival celebrated by the majority Hindu Tamils is a biased move,” he told media persons after attending the unveiling of statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference call at Ramanathaswamy temple. Earlier, he said the special seaweed park, announced in the Union budget, will provide employment to fisherwomen.