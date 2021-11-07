STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13k people to be allowed for darshan at Tiruvannamalai temple

E-passes can be availed at www.arunachaleswarartemple.tnhrce.in.

A file picture of girivalam procession at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Only 13,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai from November 7 to 16 and November 21 to 23, the district administration said. 

E-passes can be availed at www.arunachaleswarartemple.tnhrce.in. The registration is free. For offline registration, passes are available at the Collectorate, Revenue Divisional Office, Municipality Office, and Joint Commissioner Office, HR&CE, Gandhi Nagar, on November 7 and 8.

Devotees should bring Aadhaar cards to take the pass, said the officials. However, they will not be allowed from November 17 to 20 during Pournami and Karthigai Deepam. Devotees should have also taken both doses of Covid vaccine or carry a negative RT-PCR test result taken in 24 hours.

