Northeast monsoon: Stalin tells collectors to prepare for relief works

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed officials of key departments to take all precautionary steps to face the low pressure expected to develop from November 9.

Published: 07th November 2021

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed officials of key departments to take all precautionary steps to face the low pressure expected to develop from November 9. He said the dams and lakes are half full and their storage levels should be monitored.

“Of the 14,138 lakes, water level has gone above 50 per cent in 7,048 lakes across 15 districts. The Collectors should expedite steps for all preparatory works to face the rains and measures for relief works,” the CM said.

Stalin said during the northeast monsoon, TN had received 317.59 mm rain till Saturday, which is 41 per cent above the normal rainfall and 12 districts have received heavy rain, while 17 districts received 20 per cent rains above normal. From January till date, the State has received 969.9 mm of rains against the normal 706.0mm rainfall, he said.

The CM also directed officials to provide relief materials to affected people without delay and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to those in relief camps. 

