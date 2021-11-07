STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea challenging stamp duty on mutual funds

The bench also instructed that copies of the petition be furnished to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and posted the matter to November 17.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notices to the Central and State governments on a petition challenging the State’s authority to levy and collect stamp duty on instruments like mutual funds in the absence of a State legislation. The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered notice on a petition filed by one Gnanamani of Chennai. 

The bench also instructed that copies of the petition be furnished to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and posted the matter to November 17. The petitioner contended that a completely flawed procedure is being followed and investors have been taxed without any authority of sanction of law. Mutual funds and other instruments, which can fall within the ambit of Article 56-A of the First Schedule of the Stamp Act, are taxed at such rate and quantum passed on to individual States.

“The petitioner points out that as far as she is aware, States have not enacted any law to indicate the rate at which such instruments would be subjected to levy of stamp duty and, at any rate, there is no such legislation in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the bench recorded.

She submitted that in the absence of a State setting the rate of stamp duty in respect of such instruments, the very authority to impose tax or receive the same is ‘absent’ and ‘nonexistent.’ Referring to Article 56-A of Schedule I to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, which provides for the rates of stamp duty pertaining to securities other than debentures, she said the article covers securities other than debentures, derivatives, government securities, and repo on corporate bonds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mutual funds stamp duty Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp