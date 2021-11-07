Politician ‘extorts’ TASMAC staff, video viral

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tasmac staff have alleged that local politicians were demanding money from outlets every month and forcing the employees to heed to them. A video of a man claiming to be a ruling party functionary to extort money from a Tasmac near Pollachi on Wednesday surfaced on social media.

The video triggered the debate of whether the ruling party workers extorting from Tasmac shops has led to fleecing the public. Following this, Tasmac staff sought action against the culprits, and urged both the Tasmac management and the State to protect the staff.

The man, in the video, allegedly demanded money from the supervisor and later threw a bottle into the shop after his demand was not met. The supervisor lodged a complaint but was compromised due to political influence.

“We’ve decided to condemn it and hold a protest urging the State to ensure employees safety,” said A John, district secretary of Tasmac workers’ association (CITU). However, DMK Pollachi town secretary Thendral Selvaraj refuted the allegations and said, “The man questioned the staff as he was asked to pay extra for a liquor bottle.” The senior regional manager of Tasmac (Coimbatore region) assured the employees’ associations that steps will be taken for employee protection and promised to inquire.