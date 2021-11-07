Stalin thanks Kerala counterpart Pinarayi for nod to fell 15 trees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for granting permission to fell 15 trees downstream of the baby dam at the Mullaiperiyar dam site. A long-pending demand of the TN government, the removal of these trees will help the State begin the work needed to strengthen and earthen the baby dam.

In his letter to the Kerala Chief Minister, Stalin requested the latter to expedite other important requests from TN such as granting permission to repair the road between Vandi Periyar and Periyar dam site. “This is the only route via road to the dam site and hence these road works are essential to transport the materials and machinery to carry out the repair and strengthening works,” Stalin wrote.

Thanking Pinarayi, Stalin said, “I sincerely hope that this spirit of cooperation between continues. I reiterate TN’s commitment to take steps to further strengthen the Mullaiperiyar dam and ensure the safety of the people of Kerala.” However, the letter created confusion in Kerala with State Forest Minister AK Saseendran hinting that there was no such decision was known to him. “I have asked the chief principal conservator of forests for a detailed report on these developments,” Saseendran said.