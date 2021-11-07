STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to wind up Jaya death panel: TTV 

He said doctors and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had clarified that Jayalalithaa died of illness. 

Published: 07th November 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s time to wind up the Justice Arumugasamy Commission investigating the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as it’s a waste of public money, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday. He said doctors and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had clarified that Jayalalithaa died of illness. 

Asked whether he and VK Sasikala would work together in future, Dhinakaran said, “Though our paths are different, we would like to reach the same goal. If necessary, I shall accompany VK Sasikala when she launches her Statewide tour to meet cadre.”

