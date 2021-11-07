Visited Mullaiperiyar dam 14 times since 2001: Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday took strong exception to Minister S Durai Murugan’s remark that neither him (Panneerselvam) nor any of the AIADMK ministers visited Mullaiperiyar dam in the past 10 years. The AIADMK leader, who had held the Public Works portfolio for many years, said between 2001 and 2021, he had visited the dam 14 times and released water from the dam for the southern districts.

“Now, the question before the DMK government is this: Whether the water was released from the dam unilaterally by Kerala or was it done with the Tamil Nadu’s consent? If it is done with the approval of Tamil Nadu, did the government discuss the issue with farmers and other parties beforehand? What was the necessity to release water before the storage level touched 142 feet? Without answering these questions, finding fault with the AIADMK is condemnable.” Panneerselvam added.