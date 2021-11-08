STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MDMK seeks direct polls for heads of local bodies in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

MDMK district secretary TM Rajendran and Vasudevanallur MLA Sathan Thirumalaikumar took part in the meeting.

MDMK district secretary T M Rajendran at the executive panel meeting

MDMK district secretary T M Rajendran at the executive panel meeting. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In its executive committee meeting in Tenkasi on Sunday, MDMK district unit passed a resolution emphasising direct election for the heads of rural and urban local bodies, alleging that indirect election was facilitating horse trading.

MDMK district secretary TM Rajendran and Vasudevanallur MLA Sathan Thirumalaikumar took part in the meeting. "At present, only people who spend crores of rupees can become the chairpersons of the Panchayat Union Councils and District Panchayat Council," they said. 

"The indirect elections also lead to various administrative flaws and corrupt practices. The Union government should amend the Constitution and introduce direct election for these chairman posts," reads the resolution passed during the meeting.

In another resolution, the executive committee also stressed on direct election for corporation mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats. "The Tamil Nadu government should bring an amendment for direct election for these posts," they urged. 

While changing the method of election for chairperson of Panchayat Union Council and District Panchayat Council needs a Constitutional amendment by the Union government, the State government itself can introduce a Bill or amendment in the Assembly for the direct election of the corporation mayor and municipal and town panchayat chairman posts.
 

