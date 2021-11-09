20,000 cusecs of water released from Mettur dam

By Express News Service

SALEM: With the Mettur dam nearing its full capacity, 20,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam on Tuesday morning.

At 5.00 am, 5,000 cusecs water was released through the dam powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse, which would facilitate the generation of 460 megawatts of hydroelectric power.

Hour by hour water discharge was increased and currently 20,000 cusecs water has been released from the dam. Based on the inflow, the discharge of water would be increased further.

It is expected that the Mettur dam will attain its full capacity on Tuesday evening or night. After that, the entire inflow into the dam would be released completely.

At 8.00 am on Tuesday, the Mettur dam water level stood at 119 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.88 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC.

The water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation increased to 20,000 cusecs from 100 cusecs. For canal irrigation water discharge reduced to 150 cusecs from 350 cusecs.

​Following water discharged from the dam, a flood warning was issued to the people living in low-lying areas and living near banks of the river.

Likewise, Public Works Department (PWD) officials were communicating to 12 district collectors of the delta region regarding the inflow and outflow of the Mettur dam in regular intervals.