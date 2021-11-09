STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Defamation case against Kanimozhi quashed

Criminal defamation proceedings were initiated against Kanimozhi in 2018 by Palaniswami at the Villupuram district court for allegations levelled against him over an issue of waste disposal.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi at a grama sabha meeting. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The defamation cases filed against DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president EVKS Elangovan were quashed by the Madras High Court on Monday. The trio had been charged with making defamatory remarks against the previous AIADMK government and the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Criminal defamation proceedings were initiated against Kanimozhi in 2018 by Palaniswami at the Villupuram district court for allegations levelled against him over an issue of waste disposal. The case was filed through the Public Prosecutor (PP). Kanimozhi challenged the case before the High Court and obtained a stay on the proceedings.

Appearing for her, senior counsel P Wilson contended that there cannot be protection from defamation in a case of corruption and the State cannot defend a corrupt chief minister through its resources, time, and machinery. He argued that the PP, an office of the State, was misused and abused to file cases against the Opposition.

Pursuant to an order of the incumbent chief minister to withdraw all defamation cases filed during the previous regime against political leaders, the court recorded the withdrawal order and quashed the case against Kanimozhi. Similarly, defamation cases against Dayanidhi Maran and EVKS Elangovan were quashed. The defamation case against Dayanidhi Maran was filed in a Chennai court in 2020. Three cases were filed against EVKS Elangovan. One was filed in 2013 and two in 2015 for alleged defamatory remarks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defamation case Kanimozhi
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp