DRDA to be merged with District Panchayat Council?

President of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials' Association, Ramesh said his association will debate on the union ministry's circular in its State executive meeting on November 13.

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: As the Union Ministry of Rural Development has issued a circular for discontinuing the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Administration Scheme with effect from April 1, 2022, the Tamil Nadu government is getting ready to bid adieu to the decades-old organisation.

A senior official of the State Rural Development Department said in each district, the DRDA may be merged with the District Panchayat Council and the project director of DRDA may function as chief executive officer, just like that in the states Karnataka. "However, the State government will take a final call after discussing with the people's representatives," he said. In its circular, the Union Ministry suggested that the state governments and union territories may merge the DRDAs with the Zilla Parishad/Zila Panchayat. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the district panchayat council is in place of zilla parishad.

"Staff working in DRDA on deputation can be absorbed back into their parent department. Those who are on the rolls of DRDA may be absorbed by appropriate line departments or district planning and monitoring body as per their qualification. In case such fitment is not possible, they can be placed with the schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)," reads the circular issued by Under Secretary to Government of India, Sanjay Kumar. The DRDA at the district level oversees the implementation of anti-poverty programmes. It also implements various other schemes like the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

The former UPA government had made an attempt for the abolition of DRDA in its second term.

President of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials' Association (TNRDOA), Ramesh said his association will debate on the union ministry's circular in its State executive meeting on November 13.

"With the discontinuation of DRDA, the Union government is trying to reduce the funds being allocated to the states," alleged Sekaran, former general secretary of TNRDOA.

TNRDOA District Secretary, Subramanian, said the State government created a joint director post in place of Project Director for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in the newly created Mayiladuthurai district since it was expecting the abolition of DRDA. "It can be replicated in all districts," he added. 
 

