STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-IG called for inquiry in fraud case

P Sivanandi, a retired IPS officer who has been booked by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in a case related to a businessman being cheated of Rs 1.50 crore, has been called for inquiry. 

Published: 09th November 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Sivanandi, a retired IPS officer who has been booked by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in a case related to a businessman being cheated of Rs 1.50 crore, has been called for inquiry. The former Inspector General was booked under Section 420 of IPC along with one Ganapathy Ramasubramanian based on a complaint by VR Krishnaswamy. Police sources said that they have called Sivanandi for an inquiry.

According to the complaint, Sivanandi sought a loan with 24 per cent interest from Krishnasamy in 2015 for a business associated with Nagarjuna Oil Company Refinery Project at Cuddalore.  Krishnaswamy allegedly transferred Rs 1 crore through RTGS to Ganapathy’s bank account and a loan agreement was signed between the two in the presence of Sivanandi at the latter’s house on Lloyds Road on September 9, 2015. The two witnesses to the agreement was Sivanandi’s wife Dr Kondammal and Head Constable Manimaran, who had been posted at Sivanandi’s house as an orderly. Manimaran recently died of Covid-19. However, the victim allegedly received interest from Ganapathy only for five months. 

Also, Sivavanandi allegedly received `50 lakh from the complainant in 2002 to set up a bottling plant of a popular soft drink brand along with one Subramanian on the promise of taking the victim as one of the partners. But Sivananadi reportedly never fulfilled the obligation and did not return the money either. It may be noted that CCB arrested the second accused in the case, Ganapathi Ramasubramanian, in connection with another cheating case recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraud case
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp