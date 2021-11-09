Group of 13 plays good samaritan, feeds the needy in Dharmapuri Kodanad case: Custody

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A group of thirteen graduates, these youngsters collect excess food from marriage halls, events and hotels, check for quality and distribute it to the homeless.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:03 AM

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Youngsters associated with the 'No Food Waste' Dharmapuri chapter have been mitigating hunger pangs of close to 1,500 people every week through a community kitchen. They also play a crucial role in eliminating food waste in marriage halls, restaurants and in organised venues. The youngsters played a crucial role during the pandemic-induced lockdown by feeding numerous families of Covid-19 patients.

A group of thirteen graduates, these youngsters collect excess food from marriage halls, events and hotels, check for quality and distribute it to the homeless. However, since the pandemic, they have set up their own kitchen.

Speaking to TNIE, Gokulraj, organiser of the Dharmapuri chapter, said, “We have been doing this since 2017. However, since the pandemic, our responsibility has greatly increased. Many people who were admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, had one or two attendants stationed in the hospital. These people were starving as all shops were closed. So, we set up a community kitchen with the help of the district administration and began distributing food packets. Now, eighteen months later our work still continues,” he said.

Gokul added that they set up a small table to distribute food packets in key locations of the district. People in need of food, but cannot afford it would take the food anonymously.

Sengottaian, who is also with 'No Food Waste' said they carry food packets on two-wheelers. “Our goal is to stop food wastage. So, if we ourselves generate extra food, we share it with orphanages and old age homes across the district,” he said.

Umamaheswhari, a member of the team, said all thirteen of them initially looked for employment but are now pursuing their passion. “Right now we are unemployed and have time on our hands. So, we chose to offer what little help we can to people,” she said.

Umamaheswari added that the supply of food was high during muhurthams or the wedding season, when they could close their kitchen. She added that during the off-season they relied on public funding to keep the kitchen running. “If a person wishes to feed a person in need we collect `15 per parcel. Many people have seen our work and have contacted us during their birthdays, wedding days or during other celebrations, where they sponsor food. They also volunteer with us to distribute the food and help us in the kitchen,” she added.

