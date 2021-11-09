STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inquiry Commission will be formed to check irregularities in Smart Cities Programme: CM Stalin

'Under the Smart City Scheme, huge amounts were received from the Central government during the tenure of former Municipal Administration Minister', said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that an inquiry commission will be constituted to check irregularities that took place under the Smart Cities Programme implemented in Chennai during the AIADMK regime. 

The chief minister said this while answering queries of reporters during his visit to the rain-affected areas in Chennai, for third-straight day.

When asked about the waterlogging in many parts of the city, the Chief Minister Stalin said "under the Smart City Scheme, huge amounts were received from the Central government during the tenure of former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. However, works have not been completed properly and we don't know what happened to those funds. After the rains are over, an inquiry commission will be set-up. Kickbacks have exchanged hands. Despite these shortcomings, the DMK government is doing its best during rainy season."

​VIEW GALLERY | Record rainfall in Chennai hits normal life; flood alert sounded

Asked whether action would be taken against the contractors involved in the work after the rains are over, the Chief Minister said, "Definitely."

Meanwhile, film director Cheran, in his Twitter post, said the previous government had received Rs 900 crore for preventing waterlogging in Chennai and now Chennai is facing problems. "I request the Chief Minister to take this file first (for inquiry)."

