No transparency in online transfers: TNEB employees

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) implemented an online transfer system in January 2018, but, employees allege it lacks transparency.

With 44 circles in its nine zones, this public sector undertaking (PSU) has over 80,000 staff including engineers, administrative officers as well as field workers. Following the workers' request, the AIADMK government introduced an online transfer system to sort out transfer issues like seniority maintenance. For this, TNEB is likely to receive online applications twice a year, in January and July. However, most workers lamented that getting a transfer has been a tough task even though they have been provided with online applications.

BMS (Electricity wing) All India president R Muralikrishnan and its state officers wing president E Raveendran told TNIE, “It is mandatory to maintain circle-wise vacancies, seniority across the State. But, the TNEB has failed to follow this structure. Hence, the employees are unable to view the vacancies and other details."

Muralikrishnan also pointed out that a person working in the same place for more than three years should be transferred. He noted that despite the workers, particularly engineers, being transferred to other places, they move back to their previous workplaces by taking a mutual transfer.

Muralikrishnan demanded that the TNEB introduce general counselling transfers like in the education department and also circle-wise vacancies be digitised to avoid malpractices.

On the other hand, TNEB engineers association's general secretary T Jayanthi disclosed to TNIE that there were around 55,000 vacancies in the sector. Recently, the electricity minister V Senthil Balaji also acknowledged this. Out of these, over a thousand engineers' posts are vacant from 2019 and the existing staff are overburdened, noted Jayanthi, adding the delayed promotions were also a cause for concern.

A senior TNEB official at Chennai said, “As implementing the general transfer counselling method is a government policy, we are unable to interfere in that. However, based on the requests of employees, we have already recommended it."

The official explained that TNEB has obtained administrative approval for filling up 50 per cent vacant posts of Junior Engineer (electrical II grade in non-Grid 110 KV sub-stations (SS) and engineer, junior engineer (electrical I grade in grid 110 KV SS by engaging retired officials or staff in the level of the same grade for shift duty through outsourcing to maintain uninterrupted power supply.

"The retired officials attending the shift duties are likely to be paid ` 750 per shift. At the same time, we are yet to identify SS points where the retired officials will be assigned. Besides, filling all vacancies is impossible now," he stated.

Countering this, BMS state officers wing president E Raveendran said the decision to assign retired staff will affect youngsters who are denied employment opportunities and also employees who have been awaiting promotions.