STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 3.7k dengue cases in TN this year against 2.4k in 2020

Amid the pandemic and rain-related problems, there seems to be no respite for the State government as it also has to deal with the rising number of dengue cases.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chennai corporation staff fumigating a street in Vepery

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the pandemic and rain-related problems, there seems to be no respite for the State government as it also has to deal with the rising number of dengue cases. Till Sunday, the State reported 3,752 dengue cases this year, as per data shared exclusively with TNIE.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry’s Dengue Control Team inspected parts of Chennai, where more cases were reported. The team, from the Regional Office of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Regional Director of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Dr Roshini Arthur, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nirmal Joe, and consultant entomologist Dr N A Johnson Amala Justin, met Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishna and discussed the dengue situation, and steps needed.

The Central team has been visiting States and Union Territories, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, where a large number of dengue cases have been reported. Last year, Tamil Nadu reported 2,410 dengue cases. This year, till September, 2,875 cases and zero deaths were reported, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

Subramanian on Monday said the State is reporting 10-20 dengue cases daily, and presently has only 493 active cases, of which 20 are being treated in Chennai. He also said that only 30,000 tests were done last October, compared to 1.21 lakh in the same month this year. 

The Central team will visit the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and interact with the patients there, and also will visit Tiruvallur district on Tuesday. The team visited Ranipet on Sunday and expressed satisfaction over the preventive and control measures being undertaken there, the minister added.  On Monday, the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore alone had about 40 dengue cases admitted. “But all the children are fine. None of them are very sick,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp