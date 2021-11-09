STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Recharge wells panacea for Kovai subways?

Subways on Avinashi road and in Coimbatore north were flooded within minutes of downpour on Monday. Motorists had a tough time flooded roads threw traffic out of gear.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Subways on Avinashi road and in Coimbatore north were flooded within minutes of downpour on Monday. Motorists had a tough time flooded roads threw traffic out of gear.

Come monsoon, waterlogging is the major issue the city is experiencing for several years now. Even as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has deployed workers to unclog the flooded areas, residents suggest the civic body install automated motor pumps and establish recharging wells in the subways to drain the water.

They also lamented that the Avinashi road flyover and Coimbatore north flyover become a bottleneck during the rainy season as the vehicles are diverted towards it to avoid the flooded subways. According to C M Jayaraman, president of Citizens' Voice Coimbatore (CVC), the pumps installed to drain the subways are either in bad condition or poorly maintained. "A few years ago, we submitted a design to the civic body to install automated timer motor pumps to pump out rainwater from the subways. Shortly after the subways flood, these pumps start to work automatically. But, this idea was put on the back burner."

He complained the corporation is not providing a permanent solution to this waterlogging issue in subways. Unless the sediments are removed from the water channels in the subways, he said the flow will be blocked.

CGS Manion, founder of C4TN (Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu) said the width of the canal that runs towards Valankulam lake must be expanded. He also said the corporation could establish a sewage treatment plant to ensure the wastewater does not flow directly into the waterbody. "Residents must stop dumping waste in storm water drains as it blocks water flow and results in waterlogging," he added.

A motorist M Balasubramanian said, "Traffic snarls starts immediately after a shower at the flyovers and vehicular movement comes to a standstill. The city corporation had enough time during the lockdown to rectify the waterlogging issue by creating a proper water channel."

Speaking to TNIE, the director of The Rain Centre in Chennai, Sekhar Raghavan said the corporation could immerse recharge wells at major locations that witness waterlogging during a downpour. "Recharge wells can be immersed at 10 to 15 feet deep with a diameter of 3 feet. They can be covered with a perforated lid on top to ensure vehicles could ply without hindrance. This initiative could prevent major waterlogging," he said.

Asked how inundation of subways could be prevented, he said recharge wells could be immersed in the subway only if the groundwater table in the concerned location is below 30 feet.

When contacted, a senior official in the city corporation said the staff in the rapid response team were deployed at the Avinashi road flyover. There are four motors at the subway of Avinashi road flyover to pump out the rainwater, the official informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subway flooded Avinashi road Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp