Stalin acted like comedian, says Annamalai on Mullaperiyar row

The BJP leader said, “ Stalin has surrendered before the Kerala government.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THENI: Commenting on the Mullaiperiyar dam row, the BJP State president K Annamalai said TN CM Stalin behaved like a comedian when he thanked the Kerala government for allowing them to cut 15 trees near Baby dam while his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan refused to give permission for the same.

The BJP leader said, “ Stalin has surrendered before the Kerala government. The reserve level of the dam is 108 ft, and the farmers received the water above that level.” He said Stalin behaved like a film comedian by thanking the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for granting permission to cut down the trees when Vijayan did not give the nod.  

If the Mullaiperiyar dam issue is not resolved amicably, BJP would organise a siege protest at the Theni collectorate, he said. “For the past 35 years, DMK leaders including M Karunanidhi and Stalin were carrying out inspections at waterlogged areas during monsoon every year but have not found a solution for it,” he added.

