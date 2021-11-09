STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple administration, not court, to decide on appointment of guards 

“Administration individually is different from temple to temple. There cannot be a process like a civil service system or judicial service system.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

ARCHAK-JAWA2

Archaka trainees at Sri Parthasarathy Temple Triplecane, Chennai in 2007. (EPS | P Jawahar )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking appointment of guards at temples run by the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Madras High Court has said such issues are to be decided by the administrations of the individual temples.

“Administration individually is different from temple to temple. There cannot be a process like a civil service system or judicial service system. It has to be done case to case,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said on Monday.

Baffled by the number of matters filed pertaining to temple affairs, the bench said, “There are other pressing issues which can be taken up by public spirited citizens instead of concentrating on temples and religion.” The appointment of security guards is a decision pertaining to the relevant temple administration, which has to be taken by the persons in administration thereof, it added.

Ordinarily, the administration is conducted by the trustees of the temple in conjunction with the ‘fit person’ appointed in respect of the temple or the HR&CE commissioner. The HR&CE department is obliged to ensure all properties of temples under its control are protected, the judges said, adding that decisions on appointing watchmen should be left to the individual temple complexes.

They noted that such a wide and generic issue can’t be addressed by way of a PIL nor is it advisable to bring into force a watchman cadre for all HR&CE temples. In another matter, the State’s decision to melt gold offerings at temples was challenged. The court required that the gold should not be disposed of or melted before trustees are appointed. Repeated directions have been issued to the State to protect the assets of the temples, including the land, which may form part of the properties of relevant temples.

Govt told to review Covid situation
Chennai: Amid apprehensions that cinema halls running at full capacity could trigger a surge in Covid cases, the Madras High Court has asked the State government to review the situation in particular localities. Disposing of a petition that sought to quash the government’s notification issued last month — which allowed cinema halls to run with full seating capacity — the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “The government is requested to review the situation depending on the number of cases in particular locality city or town.” The bench declined to intervene on the order for want of substantial evidence. It observed that there is no doubt the pandemic hasn’t ended, and said though the present number of Covid cases doesn’t raise any alarm, there is no room for complacency

Man again seeks redaction of name
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice on an appeal filed by a man challenging the dismissal of his plea to redact his name from a judgment. He had filed a petition saying the judgment, passed by the HC seven years ago acquitting him in a rape case, comes up whenever his name is searched on the internet. But a single judge of the court had dismissed the petition in August this year, saying the court cannot venture to pass orders for redaction of an accused’s name till the criminal justice system in India reaches the right standards. Moreover, the order of acquittal is the only document in the public domain that actually saves the honour of a person, and erasing the name from it would prove counterproductive to the person concerned, the judge had said. Aggrieved by the single judge’s decision, the man has filed an appeal now

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp