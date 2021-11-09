Temple administration, not court, to decide on appointment of guards 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking appointment of guards at temples run by the TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Madras High Court has said such issues are to be decided by the administrations of the individual temples.

“Administration individually is different from temple to temple. There cannot be a process like a civil service system or judicial service system. It has to be done case to case,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said on Monday.

Baffled by the number of matters filed pertaining to temple affairs, the bench said, “There are other pressing issues which can be taken up by public spirited citizens instead of concentrating on temples and religion.” The appointment of security guards is a decision pertaining to the relevant temple administration, which has to be taken by the persons in administration thereof, it added.

Ordinarily, the administration is conducted by the trustees of the temple in conjunction with the ‘fit person’ appointed in respect of the temple or the HR&CE commissioner. The HR&CE department is obliged to ensure all properties of temples under its control are protected, the judges said, adding that decisions on appointing watchmen should be left to the individual temple complexes.

They noted that such a wide and generic issue can’t be addressed by way of a PIL nor is it advisable to bring into force a watchman cadre for all HR&CE temples. In another matter, the State’s decision to melt gold offerings at temples was challenged. The court required that the gold should not be disposed of or melted before trustees are appointed. Repeated directions have been issued to the State to protect the assets of the temples, including the land, which may form part of the properties of relevant temples.

Govt told to review Covid situation

Chennai: Amid apprehensions that cinema halls running at full capacity could trigger a surge in Covid cases, the Madras High Court has asked the State government to review the situation in particular localities. Disposing of a petition that sought to quash the government’s notification issued last month — which allowed cinema halls to run with full seating capacity — the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “The government is requested to review the situation depending on the number of cases in particular locality city or town.” The bench declined to intervene on the order for want of substantial evidence. It observed that there is no doubt the pandemic hasn’t ended, and said though the present number of Covid cases doesn’t raise any alarm, there is no room for complacency

Man again seeks redaction of name

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice on an appeal filed by a man challenging the dismissal of his plea to redact his name from a judgment. He had filed a petition saying the judgment, passed by the HC seven years ago acquitting him in a rape case, comes up whenever his name is searched on the internet. But a single judge of the court had dismissed the petition in August this year, saying the court cannot venture to pass orders for redaction of an accused’s name till the criminal justice system in India reaches the right standards. Moreover, the order of acquittal is the only document in the public domain that actually saves the honour of a person, and erasing the name from it would prove counterproductive to the person concerned, the judge had said. Aggrieved by the single judge’s decision, the man has filed an appeal now