Atal Incubation Centre in Puducherry to get Rs 3 crore seed fund

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Atal Incubation Centre at the Pondicherry Engineering College (AIC-PEC) Foundation was on Tuesday selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). Under the scheme, a quantum of Rs 3 crore fund has been approved by the Experts Advisory Committee of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The allotted fund will be disbursed and managed by the AIC-PEC Foundation to eligible startups and provide them with the much necessary financial assistance for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry, and commercialisation, the release said.