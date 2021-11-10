STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight years later: Defence ministry approves to provide land to complete Tiruchy ROB

The State Highway Department, along with Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukarasar, finally reaped benefits with the ministry providing permission to begin construction.

Published: 10th November 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road

Under this, the State Highway Department will construct infrastructure as required by the Defence Ministry at a cost of Rs 8.45 crore.

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A wait of almost eight years came to an end on Tuesday after the Ministry of Defence granted permission to complete the unfinished arm of the Tiruchy ROB.

Tiruchy ROB, one of the prominent development project proposed to decongest the city traffic, remained unfinished as the Tamil Nadu government and State Highway Department failed to procure the Defence Ministry's nod to transfer 0.66 acres of land needed to construct the landing arm of the bridge that connects to Chennai bypass road near Manappuram.

Following the efforts from revenue administration, the State Highway Department, along with Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukarasar, finally reaped benefits with the ministry providing permission to begin construction. Although for several years a possibility of land transfer was being negotiated in lieu of the 0.66 acres, but the final nod has been provided to the deal of creating Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI).

Under this, the State Highway Department will construct infrastructure as required by the Defence Ministry at a cost of Rs 8.45 crore. An indenting agency, including the Collector, State Highway Department and Defence Ministry representative, will be created. Suitable projects required will also be discussed and the construction to the above mentioned value will be executed.

If the cost of infrastructure is less than the estimated cost, the remaining amount will be deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India by the indenting agency, according to the norms set by the Defence Ministry in the grant of permission order.

It can be noted, in Tiruchy ROB, which consists of a total of five arms -- Dindigul highway, Central bus stand, railway junction, Crawford and Chennai highway, two arms of the bridge were opened in 2016. With the remaining two opened later in the subsequent two years, one arm of the bridge has remained closed with barricades at least since 2018.

Thirunavukarasar told The New Indian Express, "It was one of my poll promises in the 2019 elections and I feel happy on fulfilling it for the people of Tiruchy. The project construction will begin shortly and the complete bridge will be open to public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy ROB
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp