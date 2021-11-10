Heavy rainfall likely, Puducherry on high alert

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the IMD anticipating extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry on November 10 and 11, the UT administration is on high alert. The government has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke to Chief Minister N Rangasamy over phone on Tuesday and inquired about the preparedness and the precautionary measures taken. She also inquired about the damage caused by the heavy rains and the relief work being carried out.

PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan said measures have been taken to drain out flooded water in low-lying areas. However, there has been a delay in draining excess water with the UT experiencing 14 cm rainfall in two days. Puducherry is situated 25 cm below the sea level, which also delays draining water into the sea, he said, adding more motors have been pressed into service to pump out water.