Mullaiperiyar dam row: AIADMK holds protests against TN, Kerala govts

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments for the early release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam, AIADMK cadre staged agitations in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts on Tuesday.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam, who led the agitation at Cumbum in Theni district, said, “It’s after a long legal battle waged by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that the Supreme Court ordered to increase the dam’s water level from 136 feet to 142 feet and from 142 feet to 152 feet in case of repair works at Baby dam. Plus, when voted to power in 2006, DMK did not take any steps to expedite the legal proceedings of the 15-year battle.”

He went on to add that Kerala government had constantly denied permission to cut down 15-20 trees to facilitate repair works at the Baby dam despite allocation of Rs 6.5 crore by Tamil Nadu government during his tenure as Minister for Public Works Department.