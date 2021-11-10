STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Murder accused DMK MP Ramesh denied bail again

Chief Judicial Majistrate N Prabakar, while denying the petition, also extended the MP’s remand period till November 22.

Published: 10th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The Cuddalore Court on Tuesday denied bail for DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, accused in a worker’s murder case, for the second time. Chief Judicial Majistrate N Prabakar, while denying the petition, also extended the MP’s remand period till November 22.

According to police sources, Govindarasu (60) of Melmampattu village, who worked at a cashews packaging factory in Panikankuppam, owned by the MP, died suspiciously on September 19. The police filed a case based on his son, Senthilvel’s complaint, but the case was later shifted to the CB-CID. Meanwhile, Govindarasu’s autopsy reports confirmed he was murdered.

On October 9, the CB-CID filed murder charges against six persons, including MP Ramesh, and arrested five of them. Ramesh surrendered at the Panruti court two days later, and was remanded to the branch jail in Cuddalore. He had applied for a bail at the principal district court which was denied on October 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRVS Ramesh DMK MP Murder
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp