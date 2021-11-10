Murder accused DMK MP Ramesh denied bail again

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore Court on Tuesday denied bail for DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, accused in a worker’s murder case, for the second time. Chief Judicial Majistrate N Prabakar, while denying the petition, also extended the MP’s remand period till November 22.

According to police sources, Govindarasu (60) of Melmampattu village, who worked at a cashews packaging factory in Panikankuppam, owned by the MP, died suspiciously on September 19. The police filed a case based on his son, Senthilvel’s complaint, but the case was later shifted to the CB-CID. Meanwhile, Govindarasu’s autopsy reports confirmed he was murdered.

On October 9, the CB-CID filed murder charges against six persons, including MP Ramesh, and arrested five of them. Ramesh surrendered at the Panruti court two days later, and was remanded to the branch jail in Cuddalore. He had applied for a bail at the principal district court which was denied on October 23.