Nod to hold aptitude test only in Hindi, English, but with rider

The Madras High Court allowed the Union Department of Science and Technology to hold the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana examination in Hindi and English this year.

Published: 10th November 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the Union Department of Science and Technology to hold the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana examination in Hindi and English this year. The test, however, must be conducted in all major Indian languages from next year, held the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Tuesday. The orders were issued on a petition by G Thirumurugan seeking to hold the aptitude test in all Indian languages.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sankaranarayanan submitted that the process might get delayed as it might take over six months to prepare the questions in all the languages. The matter was posted to November 15.

The test, originally scheduled for November 7, was suspended by the Department of Science and Technology as the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed it in the last week of August, besides seeking the Centre’s response. The court had then rejected the Centre’s contention that it was difficult to find resources to translate the question papers in other Indian languages.

