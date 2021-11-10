Rain gives impetus to turmeric cultivation in Namakkal

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The onset of North East Monsoon has prompted turmeric farmers in and around Namakkal district to intensify farming works. The farmers, who took up the cultivation after South West Monsoon provided copious rains, have now accelerated other works such as weed removal.

P Saravanan, an organic farmer in Ariyagoundampatti, said, "Turmeric is a major crop in western part of the State. Since we received good rains during the South West monsoon, many farmers in Namakkal and nearby districts showed keen interest in cultivating turmeric."

He hoped that good rains during North East monsoon would improve yield.

Another farmer MG Rajendran said the market price for turmeric had dropped drastically, particularly due to a decline in export to other States. "Turmeric is a 10-month crop like sugarcane. We spend Rs 1.4 lakh to cultivate turmeric in one acre. But the market price has dropped to Rs 8,000 a quintal from Rs 15,000-17,000 a few years ago. The price drop is mainly because the arrival of stock from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra and Karnataka. This apart, pandemic reduced business opportunities to a great extent."

Horticulture department sources said the area under turmeric cultivation, which was 4,000 acres four years ago had now come down to 1,500 acres. "As it is a long-term crop and the price has dropped, farmers do not prefer to cultivate turmeric," an official said.

The official advised farmers to drain rainwater from the farmland frequently to prevent crop damage.