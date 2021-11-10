STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain gives impetus to turmeric cultivation in Namakkal

Horticulture department sources said the area under turmeric cultivation, which was 4,000 acres four years ago had now come down to 1,500 acres.

Published: 10th November 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The onset of North East Monsoon has prompted turmeric farmers in and around Namakkal district to intensify farming works. The farmers, who took up the cultivation after South West Monsoon provided copious rains, have now accelerated other works such as weed removal.

P Saravanan, an organic farmer in Ariyagoundampatti, said, "Turmeric is a major crop in western part of the State. Since we received good rains during the South West monsoon, many farmers in Namakkal and nearby districts showed keen interest in cultivating turmeric."

He hoped that good rains during North East monsoon would improve yield.

Another farmer MG Rajendran said the market price for turmeric had dropped drastically, particularly due to a decline in export to other States. "Turmeric is a 10-month crop like sugarcane. We spend Rs 1.4 lakh to cultivate turmeric in one acre. But the market price has dropped to Rs 8,000 a quintal from Rs 15,000-17,000 a few years ago. The price drop is mainly because the arrival of stock from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra and Karnataka. This apart, pandemic reduced business opportunities to a great extent."

Horticulture department sources said the area under turmeric cultivation, which was 4,000 acres four years ago had now come down to 1,500 acres. "As it is a long-term crop and the price has dropped, farmers do not prefer to cultivate turmeric," an official said.

The official advised farmers to drain rainwater from the farmland frequently to prevent crop damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
turmeric cultivation North East Monsoon Namakkal distric
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp