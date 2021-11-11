STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC warns of fraudsters offering jobs

Published: 11th November 2021 03:05 AM

money fraud

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Registrar General of the Madras High Court on Wednesday cautioned job aspirants against fraudsters who lure them with promises of appointment in return for a huge sum of money.

The judicial recruitment cell of the court recruits for various posts through direct recruitment in the Madras High Court service and subordinate judiciary service in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. All recruitment are made purely on merit basis, the Registrar General said. 

However, it has come to the notice of the judicial recruitment cell that fraudulent persons are indulging in thsese illegal activities by luring job seekers by dubious means and collecting money from the aspirants. “Therefore, the public are cautioned against such fraudulent elements who indulge in these means,” he forewarned.

The Registrar General informed that complaint regarding fraudsters in job racketing can be lodged directly with the DGP of CB-CBID, Egmore, Chennai.

Comments

