Anna University postpones orientation amid flood fury

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With rain unleashing its fury, engineering colleges in the State have postponed induction and orientation programmes scheduled for first-year students. Anna University had chalked out a special induction programme this year to help students get acquainted with teachers and peers.

As part of the programme, Anna university had decided to conduct lectures on human values, yoga sessions, games and a campus tour for first-year students. However, due to the rains, the university was not able to organise any of these events.

“The induction programme was scheduled to conclude on November 13, but since Monday, we have not been able to conduct any of the activities. We are expecting the rains to stop on Friday, and then, we will have a meeting to decide when can we conduct the induction programme,” said Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj.

Most of the 440 engineering colleges in TN also have plans to postpone their induction programmes. “We had plans to start classes from November 9, but rains played spoilsport. For the time being, we will continue with online classes,” said S Senthil, principal of a private engineering college in the city.