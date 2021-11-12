STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blue metal price surge hurts construction industry in Tiruppur

Stone crushers point to rising diesel prices and closure of quarries in Uthukuli as primary reasons for the price rise.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The rising cost of blue metal (aggregate), which is an indispensable part of the construction industry, has placed builders and civil engineers under severe financial stress, Stone crushers point to rising diesel prices and closure of quarries in Uthukuli as primary reasons for the price rise.

According to sources in the industry, the cost of blue metal was Rs 1,800 (per unit) in 2020, increased to Rs 2,500 per unit in 2021. A truckload of blue metal (3 units) has jumped from ` 6,000 (2020) to Rs 7,500. At least eight units of blue metal are required to build a property measuring 1,000 sqft,  S Ravikumar a contractor, said.

Secretary of Tiruppur Civil Engineers Association Rajamanickam said, "Contractors and construction companies in the district are dependent on quarries in Uthukuli. But several quarries were closed following closure orders from Madras High Court. This forced stone crushing units to source blue metal from other districts and they are passing on the transportation cost to us."

Paulraj, who runs a stone crusher unit, said, "Transportation has turned out to be a costly affair for quarries. The mileage of a lorry (13 tonnes) is just 3 km per litre. But diesel price has crossed Rs 101 per litre. We have no choice but to jack up the price."

President of Uthukuli Stone Crushers Association - A Kumaresan said the HC order has come as a death blow for the industry. "'Blue metal from Uthukuli is considered the best as they have an impact resistance between 18-20 (PSI), which is good for construction. Almost all quarries in Uthukuli were closed after the high court order in August. We source blue metal from other districts such as Karur, Erode etc. Even blue stones from Kangeyam were to be transported, which is more than 45 kilometres from Tiruppur city. Other than this, transportation costs increased, for 10 kilometres, we charged Rs 300 per unit (2020), but due to the price in diesel price, we charged Rs 500 per unit." Re-opening and regulating quarries in Uthukuli would help bring the prices down, he added.

