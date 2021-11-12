STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Falling boulder derails Kannur-Bengaluru Express near Dharmapuri

Railway police who were the first responders to the incident stated that the rain had loosened the boulder leading to the incident.

Published: 12th November 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The train pilots' efforts had averted a catastrophe, Railway police stated.

The train pilots' efforts had averted a catastrophe, Railway police stated.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: In the early hours of Friday, seven coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express train (No: 07390) derailed near the Thoppur- Sivadi track near Dharmapuri due to the sudden fall of boulders. Following this incident, three trains have been diverted, informed South-Western railway division.

In a statement issued by the South-Western Railway division, Train No 07390 departed from Kannur on Thursday at 6.05 pm and was en route to Bengaluru. While the train approached Muthampatti, along the Sivadi- Thoppur railway track boulders rolled down the cliff leading to the derailment of seven coaches. All 2,348 passengers who were on board were safe with no injuries reported.

DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh with divisional team of senior officers with doctors have rushed to the spot immediately with an accident relief train (ART) and medical equipment van at 4.45 am, South Western Railway said in a release.

Three trains were diverted.

Following the incident, three trains that were en route to Bengaluru have been diverted. Train No: 02677 The KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Superfast special will be diverted to run via Baiyyappanahalli, Banarapet and Tirupattur, while Train No: 07236 Nagercoiljn - KSR Bengaluru Superfast will be diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru. Finally Train No: 07316 Salem - Yeshwantpur Express at Salem which was scheduled to depart at 5:30 am will be rescheduled at 3:00 am.

Further, the South Western Railway department has set up a special help desk in Dharmapuri 04342 -232111, Hosur 04344 - 222604, Bengaluru 080 - 22156554.

Railway police who were the first responders to the incident stated that the rain had loosened the boulder leading to the incident. The train pilots' efforts had averted a catastrophe, they stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur-Bengaluru Express Thoppur- Sivadi track Dharmapuri
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp