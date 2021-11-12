Falling boulder derails Kannur-Bengaluru Express near Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: In the early hours of Friday, seven coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express train (No: 07390) derailed near the Thoppur- Sivadi track near Dharmapuri due to the sudden fall of boulders. Following this incident, three trains have been diverted, informed South-Western railway division.

In a statement issued by the South-Western Railway division, Train No 07390 departed from Kannur on Thursday at 6.05 pm and was en route to Bengaluru. While the train approached Muthampatti, along the Sivadi- Thoppur railway track boulders rolled down the cliff leading to the derailment of seven coaches. All 2,348 passengers who were on board were safe with no injuries reported.

DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh with divisional team of senior officers with doctors have rushed to the spot immediately with an accident relief train (ART) and medical equipment van at 4.45 am, South Western Railway said in a release.

Three trains were diverted.

Following the incident, three trains that were en route to Bengaluru have been diverted. Train No: 02677 The KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Superfast special will be diverted to run via Baiyyappanahalli, Banarapet and Tirupattur, while Train No: 07236 Nagercoiljn - KSR Bengaluru Superfast will be diverted via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru. Finally Train No: 07316 Salem - Yeshwantpur Express at Salem which was scheduled to depart at 5:30 am will be rescheduled at 3:00 am.

Further, the South Western Railway department has set up a special help desk in Dharmapuri 04342 -232111, Hosur 04344 - 222604, Bengaluru 080 - 22156554.

Railway police who were the first responders to the incident stated that the rain had loosened the boulder leading to the incident. The train pilots' efforts had averted a catastrophe, they stated.