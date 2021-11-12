Five in police net in CPI functionary murder case

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The special teams of police constituted by Tiruvarur district police on Thursday arrested five persons who are said to be involved in the murder of Communist Party of India (CPI) functionary Natesa Tamizharvan (51).

Following the murder on Wednesday evening, top police officials, including V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, rushed to the spot and made arrangements for maintaining law and order. Five special teams were constituted to nab the culprits who murdered Natesa Tamizharvan.

Based on the investigations, the special team police nabbed R Rajkumar (33), J Manoj (23) of Agrahara Poovanur, M Madhavan (23) of Padagacheri, B Senapathy (25), Ezhilarasan (22) of Arayur — all near Needamangalam from Moonaru riverhead near Needamangalam on Thursday morning.

During investigations it was found out Rajkumar, a history sheeter, had previous enmity with the slain Tamizharvan. Rajkumar, who came out of the jail recently on bail, planned the murder and executed it with his associates, police said.

They ruled out any political motive behind the murder. Further investigations are on. Meanwhile, the security in the area was strengthened by deploying 850 police personnel around Needamangalam.

Party to stage protest over functionary’s killing

Chennai: Demanding that the police conduct a fair probe into the murder of the party’s Needamangalam union secretary, the CPI will hold demonstrations across the State on Friday. In a press statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the murder of Natesa Tamizharvan and added the murder has caused concern among the general public of the area. He demanded that police arrest the accused and bring them before law at the earliest. He further added that the party would stage protests across the State on Friday. ENS