Lawyers ask Collegium not to transfer CJ Sanjib Banerjee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as speculations are rife regarding why the Supreme Court Collegium recommended that Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee be transferred to the relatively smaller High Court of Meghalaya, a section of lawyers in Chennai asked the Collegium to revoke its recommendation. These lawyers held a brief signature campaign online and submitted the same to the Collegium, sources said.

They want Sanjib Banerjee, who assumed charge as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court only in January, to be retained in the court. Certain lawyers posted messages on social media saying the recommendation of the transfer has left both juniors and seniors in the Bar aggrieved. “The sudden (proposed) transfer of our CJ, whom the juniors and seniors alike in the Bar celebrate, leaves us aggrieved,” tweeted senior lawyer M Radhakrishnan.

The recommendation for the transfer has also led to conjectures among the legal fraternity. Some attribute it to his forthrightness and vocal nature in presenting judgments with a stamp of authority and force. He hit the headlines for his remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run up to the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in April, when he said the ECI should be charged with murder for failing to enforce the Covid protocol strictly. The ECI had to knock the doors of the Supreme Court against his remarks, which were highlighted by the Trinamool Congress party back in his native State.