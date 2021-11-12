Maduravoyal tahsildar faces contempt for disobeying Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Irked by the nonchalant attitude of the Maduravoyal tahsildar in obeying orders relating to encroachment of government land by a temple, the Madras High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against him.

“Let a suo motu rule of contempt be issued against the tahsildar, Maduravoyal, for his flagrant disregard of several orders of this court…. The rule is returnable four weeks hence,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said while issuing a contempt notice to the tahsildar on Thursday.

The court found the tahsildar had failed to act upon the directions to hold a joint inspection of the alleged encroached site with representatives from the Chennai Corporation, Revenue Department, the petitioner, and the Kalasathamman temple to ascertain whether any encroachment had taken place there, and to report back to the court with minutes of it. The joint inspection was held by the Corporation authorities twice, but no report was forthcoming from the tahsildar, the petitioner had complained.