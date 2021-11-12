STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Maduravoyal tahsildar faces contempt for disobeying Madras HC

The joint inspection was held by the Corporation authorities twice, but no report was forthcoming from the tahsildar, the petitioner had complained.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Irked by the nonchalant attitude of the Maduravoyal tahsildar in obeying orders relating to encroachment of government land by a temple, the Madras High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against him.

“Let a suo motu rule of contempt be issued against the tahsildar, Maduravoyal, for his flagrant disregard of several orders of this court…. The rule is returnable four weeks hence,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said while issuing a contempt notice to the tahsildar on Thursday.

The court found the tahsildar had failed to act upon the directions to hold a joint inspection of the alleged encroached site with representatives from the Chennai Corporation, Revenue Department, the petitioner, and the Kalasathamman temple to ascertain whether any encroachment had taken place there, and to report back to the court with minutes of it. The joint inspection was held by the Corporation authorities twice, but no report was forthcoming from the tahsildar, the petitioner had complained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maduravoyal Madras High Court Contempt of Court
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp