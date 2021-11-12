Plus-two student in Coimbatore hangs herself after 'sexually harassed' by a teacher

By Online Desk

COIMBATORE: The parents of a plus-two student who hanged herself in Coimbatore on Thursday alleged that their daughter faced sexual harassment from a teacher leading her to resort to the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Pon Tharani, 17, daughter of Magudeswaran of Kottaimedu in Coimbatore. Pon Tharani studied till class 11 at a private school in RS Puram. However, a few months ago, she informed her parents that she was not willing to continue in that school. Following this, she was shifted to a school where she was doing class 12.

Meanwhile, when there was no one in the house, Pon Tharani locked the door from inside and hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Thursday night.

Following this, her parents lodged a complaint with the Ukkadam police. In their complaint, her parents said that their daughter had left a suicide note naming a school teacher who sexually harassed her. Ukkadam police are investigating.

Further details are awaited.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)