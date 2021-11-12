Puducherry CM Rangasamy announce relief for rain-hit people

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in recent rains in the Union Territory. He also announced Rs 25,000 for people whose houses were damaged.

Briefing media persons, Rangasamy further announced an assistance of Rs 5000 each to the fishermen and construction workers who could not pursue their works due to rains. As many as 48,000 families of construction workers and 44,000 fishermen families will be benefited, he said.

Puducherry received more than 15 cm of rainfall during the last three days.

About 5,000 hectares of paddy crops in Karaikal were lost and 25 houses in Puducherry were damaged. However, an assessment is being done and everyone affected will get relief. Horticultural and other crops will also be provided compensation for the damages.

For loss of livestock, a sum of Rs 10,000 will be provided if a cow perished and Rs 5000 for a goat.

Puducherry government will approach the Centre for assistance for providing rain relief after assessment of the damages. Officials have been advised to prepare a full report about the damages, he said.

Rangasamy said that steps have been taken to repair the Sellipet bed dam and another bed dam has been planned to be constructed across the Sankarabharani river at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

Further for the repair of damaged roads funds have been allocated to an extent of Rs 186 crore which includes Rs 50 crores for rural roads and 36 crores under the Local Area Development fund of MLAs. Besides tender for Rs 100 crores has been floated for executing the works, he said. Besides the construction of canals and other measures are being taken to ensure proper drainage of rainwater to ensure that there is no flooding or water stagnation next year

For addressing the drinking water requirements, the government has planned a comprehensive drinking water scheme for Rs 500 crores, which includes setting up a desalination plant, through central assistance.

The Chief Minister exhorted people to fully vaccinate themselves to make Puducherry a 100 percent vaccinated state and pave the way for a normal life. Stating that some people in the age group of 55 to 70 years are showing reluctance in getting inoculated, he urged them to get vaccinated as it is the only way to protect themselves from the severity of Covid-19. Besides a time frame will be given to the state government employees to complete their vaccination process, he added.