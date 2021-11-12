STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains ease off in Puducherry, TN districts; troubles still remain

Tanks in the UT almost full; tribal hamlet in Villupuram inundated

Published: 12th November 2021

Puducherry experienced 9.46 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (Representational image | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry got some respite from the rains on Thursday as the region experienced light showers during the day. In total, 21 huts and four houses were damaged and two persons suffered injuries due to the rains in UT.

The UT received  52.4 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday.  While there has been no loss of life, 25 livestock were reported to have died. Around 194 relief shelters have been opened. The major tanks have been filled to almost full capacity with water level at Bahour tank at 2.78 mts and Oussudu tank at 3.37 mts, said a release from Collector Purva Garg on Thursday. 

With the release of water from dams in TN, the Sankarabarani river in Puducherry was in spate. PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan who holds the fisheries portfolio, said that Rs 2,500 per annum will be given to 18,200 fishermen families from November 15, as per CM Rangasamy’s order.

Collectors of Vellore and Tiruvannamalai declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 12. Meanwhile, Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian announced a holiday only for schools and colleges will function as usual.

In Villupuram, about 22 families of Irular and Kaatunayakar tribal communities sought refuge at government middle school at Athanur village in Vikravandi taluk, on Wednesday evening, after heavy rains inundated their settlement. Similarly, an Irular tribal settlement in Pazhampoondi village in Gingee taluk was inundated. District Collector D Mohan assured that action will be taken immediately at the said settlement.

In Salem, the inflow to the Mettur dam came down on Thursday, and the discharge was reduced. The water level is being maintained at 119 ft – one short of full capacity. The district witnessed moderate rains on Wednesday night, recording a total of 9.3 cm rainfall.

Cleanliness workers demand amenities
More than 300 cleanliness workers from Erode, who were asked to report in Chennai where heavy rains had lashed the city, petitioned the Erode District Collector seeking to be provided with basic amenities, insurance, and incentives

With inputs from Villupuram/Vellore/Salem/Erode

