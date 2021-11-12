STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in fuel prices spells cheer for e-bike showrooms

E-bikes displayed at a showroom in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With fuel prices going through the roof, footfall at e-bike showrooms has increased in the city.

In the last two to three years, several e-bike showrooms have mushroomed. This tectonic shift in people's choice followed post Covid-19, more specifically after the steep rise in petrol prices i.e., it crossing Rs 100.

One such person is Kumar, a 30-year-old finance professional. Fed up with the surge in petrol price and looking for a way to reduce his carbon footprint, Kumar bought an e-bike last year. He says that he is very happy with his decision. "While the cost of the bike was definitely much more than a regular one, it is extremely efficient. You just need to charge it. Maintenance is much easier, and I am not bothered by the petrol prices. The cost of electricity for charging works out much cheaper than fuel," he explained.

Almost every main area in the city has seen an e-bike showroom opening up last year. Dealers say there has been a steady increase in the demand as well.

"Demand has been very good. In fact, I recently opened a second multi-brand showroom. Several middle class people are now open to buying e-bikes. Several cost-effective bikes have come up now. Vehicles have become cheaper and effective. The day petrol hit Rs 100, we had a huge rush at our showrooms. We have noticed a change of perception in people," said Siraj Ahmed, Proprietor, Faast Ventures and Dealer, Evolet e-scooters.

According to dealers, there are two kind of customers -- one, who are looking for an alternative to petrol, and another, who are environmentally conscious.

"The Tiruchy market is booming. We are seeing several customers who prefer e-vehicles. It is easier to maintain and own. There are several charging points in the city too," says Harish, sales manager, Vela Automobile Private Limited, Dealers for Ather.

While the Tamil Nadu government has exempted road tax for e-vehicles and has given several subsidies, more can be done, dealers added. "The Gujarat government has given more subsidies; a vehicle is 30 per cent cheaper there. TN government must work on making e-vehicles cheaper in the State. GST also should be waived," said a dealer.

Further, dealers believe that vehicles will become cheaper and more efficient in the coming days. "There is lot of R&D in the battery field. Battery is the major cost for the vehicles.  Every day new brands are coming up, it is an exploding market. We can expect over 100 showrooms in Tiruchy in the next two years," added Ahmed.

