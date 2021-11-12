SC woman barred from cooking in anganwadi centre in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A scheduled caste woman has allegedly been barred from cooking in an anganwadi centre functioning out of a building owned by a caste Hindu in a remote tribal hamlet in the district. The incident came to light on Thursday during an inspection by a team of officials led by Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) member V Ramaraj. TNIE was part of the team.

A mini anganwadi centre is functioning out of the building owned by Doddamma, a caste Hindu, at Gesthur, in Manjukondapalli panchayat under Anchetti taluk. S Ramya, who belongs to a scheduled caste, was appointed as a cook in April 2018 to prepare food for 15 children. But Doddamma did not allow Ramya to enter the building and has been preparing food herself.

Ramya hands over dry rations to Doddamma and also pays Rs 1000 a month. Ramya told TNIE that she does not step into the building fearing Doddamma's wrath. Ramya added that she had informed her supervisor about the issue but she failed to take it up with higher officials. Even as the team was interacting with Ramya, an ICDS staff suggested that she be transferred. Ramaraj, however, told them that transfer was not the solution and directed CDPO and Denkanikottai police to sensitise the locals against caste bias. Further, he said a report would be sent to the State SC/ ST commission. Krishnagiri ICDS programme officer (in-charge) Poonkuzhali was not available for comment. This apart, the team found out that the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Primary School in the village was unaware of seven tribal students receiving scholarships.