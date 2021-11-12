TN govt will never give up its rights over Mullaiperiyar dam: Minister

By Express News Service

THENI: The State government will never surrender its rights over Mullaiperiyar dam, and there was no violation regarding the release of dam water, asserted Minister for Co-operation I Periyasamy while addressing media persons on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the minister and Collector KV Muralidharan attended a meeting to review developmental activities in the district. “To increase the Mullaiperiyar water level to 152 feet, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had filed a case in the Supreme Court and the court ratified it. Technical committees appointed by the SC had also agreed that the dam can store water up to 152 feet after strengthening the baby dam.

Whenever the dam level reaches 142 feet, the ‘rule curve’ is followed to release water. The AIADMK is now staging protests with political motives,” the minister said. Periyasamy also recalled that when the agreement made for Cauvery water distribution had expired, the State government had formed the ‘Cauvery Arbitration Forum’ to receive Cauvery water.