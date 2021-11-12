Village in Villupuram marooned by floods

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/CUDDALORE: Following incessant rainfall, the overflowing Ongur River has surrounded Mandagapattu village near Marakanam in Villupuram district, and has marooned it. With transportation blocked, its residents are now forced to wade through the floodwater for more than 15 km to reach nearby villages.

A few days ago, the flood in Ongur River blocked the transportation between the village and Kanimedu, leaving it like an island. With floodwater entering the villages on the banks of the river, villagers have demanded an overhead bridge between Kanimedu and Mandagapattu.

In Villupuram, Marakanam taluk received the highest rainfall on the past five days, and more than 1,000 acres of land in villages like Asappur, Rayanallur, Nallampakkam, Alandhur, Vasakodipakkam were inundated. Paddy and cassava crops were affected.

Traffic diverted

As part of road widening works from Chidambaram in Cuddalore district to Meensuritti in Ariyalur district, a causeway in the Karuvattuvali canal in Veeranadhapuram near Kattumanarkoil was removed. A portion of the causeway was damaged following the heavy rains on Tuesday, and floods in the canal. An overhead bridge is now under construction at the place. Transportation has been diverted through Papakudi, Melanakuzhi and Kudikadu villages, till the flood level decreases, said a source from Kattumanarkoil.