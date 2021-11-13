STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

28 bovines stranded in islet on Kollidam river rescued in boats

The district fire officer sent a team of ten personnel from the Sirkazhi fire station, which crossed the river and caught some of the cattle heads in the early hours of Friday.

Published: 13th November 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The stranded bovines being rescued in boats on Friday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a rescue operation jointly undertaken by multiple departments and lasting for hours, a total of 28 bovines that were stranded in an islet near Sirkazhi following a surge in flow in the Kollidam were brought back to safety on Friday.

The cattle heads from Santhaipadugai had reportedly since Wednesday afternoon crossed the Kollidam river to graze in the islet. “They headed to the islet when the flow was less. They became stuck and were unable to cross the waters on Friday after the discharge in the Kollidam increased by several thousand cusecs," said TAJ Lamech, the Sirkazhi DSP.

Following requests to the administration by the hapless cattle owners, officials from the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments called up the Fisheries department. With the discharge from the Upper Anaicut dam owing to the northeast monsoon increasing the flow in the Kollidam, motorised fibreglass boats were arranged to reach the islet and ferry the cattle.

The district fire officer sent a team of ten personnel from the Sirkazhi fire station, which crossed the river and caught some of the cattle heads in the early hours of Friday.

"We tried to catch the cattle heads and load them in to the boats. But they were terrified to come with us. They were stubborn and did not let us take them even after bringing their owners to the islet. We then took the help of a team of veterinarians [from the Animal Husbandry department] to assist them in rescuing the cattle. The veterinarians drugged them enough for us to load them in to the boats and keep them still during the trip," said G Jothi, the Sirkazhi station fire officer. The personnel led by Sirkazhi police inspector Amutha Rani ensured the cattle did not panic and capsize the vessels.

Following 12 trips in two boats over a period of five hours between 10 am and 3 pm, all the 28 cattle heads were rescued.

After bringing them to safety, officials advised the cattle owners against letting their animals loose to graze in the event of rain and calamities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bovines stranded Sirkazhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp