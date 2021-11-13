28 bovines stranded in islet on Kollidam river rescued in boats

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a rescue operation jointly undertaken by multiple departments and lasting for hours, a total of 28 bovines that were stranded in an islet near Sirkazhi following a surge in flow in the Kollidam were brought back to safety on Friday.

The cattle heads from Santhaipadugai had reportedly since Wednesday afternoon crossed the Kollidam river to graze in the islet. “They headed to the islet when the flow was less. They became stuck and were unable to cross the waters on Friday after the discharge in the Kollidam increased by several thousand cusecs," said TAJ Lamech, the Sirkazhi DSP.

Following requests to the administration by the hapless cattle owners, officials from the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments called up the Fisheries department. With the discharge from the Upper Anaicut dam owing to the northeast monsoon increasing the flow in the Kollidam, motorised fibreglass boats were arranged to reach the islet and ferry the cattle.

The district fire officer sent a team of ten personnel from the Sirkazhi fire station, which crossed the river and caught some of the cattle heads in the early hours of Friday.

"We tried to catch the cattle heads and load them in to the boats. But they were terrified to come with us. They were stubborn and did not let us take them even after bringing their owners to the islet. We then took the help of a team of veterinarians [from the Animal Husbandry department] to assist them in rescuing the cattle. The veterinarians drugged them enough for us to load them in to the boats and keep them still during the trip," said G Jothi, the Sirkazhi station fire officer. The personnel led by Sirkazhi police inspector Amutha Rani ensured the cattle did not panic and capsize the vessels.

Following 12 trips in two boats over a period of five hours between 10 am and 3 pm, all the 28 cattle heads were rescued.

After bringing them to safety, officials advised the cattle owners against letting their animals loose to graze in the event of rain and calamities.